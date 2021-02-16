iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $46.36

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $46.21, with a volume of 64807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $582,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.