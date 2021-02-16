iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Sets New 1-Year High at $224.13

Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $224.13 and last traded at $222.87, with a volume of 6650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.75.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.