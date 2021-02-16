iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $312.65

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $312.65 and last traded at $312.64, with a volume of 69 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $943,000.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

