iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) Hits New 1-Year High at $249.25

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $249.25 and last traded at $249.25, with a volume of 24 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.35.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $199,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.