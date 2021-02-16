iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Trading 1.8% Higher

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)’s share price shot up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.98. 569,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.93.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.