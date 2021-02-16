iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $102.43

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.43 and last traded at $102.38, with a volume of 6024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.70.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 493,170 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $602,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 947,685 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth $2,046,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.