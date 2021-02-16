iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.36

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.36 and last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 46088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.