iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.14

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.14 and last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 36531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,192,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,739,000 after buying an additional 829,739 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,804,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,715,000 after purchasing an additional 419,066 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

