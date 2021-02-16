iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,886 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,265,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,431,000 after acquiring an additional 293,207 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,481,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,274,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF by 788.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 78,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $889,000.

Shares of CNYA stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14.

