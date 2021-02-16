iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.35

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.35 and last traded at $97.08, with a volume of 56611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.90.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

