iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS) Stock Price Up 2.2%

iShares MSCI China Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ECNS)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.75 and last traded at $65.00. Approximately 88,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 47,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

