iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 1-Year High at $77.04

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.04 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 255461 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.31.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average of $70.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,991,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,948 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

