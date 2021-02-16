iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,171,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after buying an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after buying an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,298,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $72.40.

