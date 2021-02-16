iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.38

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $58.19, with a volume of 590546 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after purchasing an additional 775,844 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $164,638,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

