iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. 1,395,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,252,719. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $57.99.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

