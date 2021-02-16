iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV) Trading Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EEMV)’s stock price were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.17. Approximately 348,933 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $65.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.61.

