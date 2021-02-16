iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.50

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.50 and last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 54.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 32,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Water Oak Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 222.1% during the third quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 235,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 162,285 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 412.2% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

