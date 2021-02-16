iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sets New 52-Week High at $33.03

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $33.01, with a volume of 12919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,486 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,674,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,006,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,776,000 after purchasing an additional 669,929 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after purchasing an additional 148,761 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

