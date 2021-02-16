iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.83. Approximately 701,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 797,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00.

