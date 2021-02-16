iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL) Trading 1.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (NYSEARCA:EIRL)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.54 and last traded at $51.29. 13,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 7,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71.

