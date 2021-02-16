iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.20

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 65666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $94,141,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

