iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.39

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.39 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.63.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,052,000 after buying an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

