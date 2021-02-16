iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) were up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.06 and last traded at $37.71. Approximately 11,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 41,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37.

