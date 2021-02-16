iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (NYSEARCA:EPHE) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.22 and last traded at $31.34. 65,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 126,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65.

