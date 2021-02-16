iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)’s stock price rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.94 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 194,264 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 307,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.15.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.