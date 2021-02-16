iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $60.16

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.16 and last traded at $60.00, with a volume of 79460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.36.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 29,245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 308.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,329.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,587,000 after buying an additional 465,959 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

