iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.33 and last traded at $87.27. Approximately 3,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 192,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.81.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.79.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.