iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 2,783,717 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $65.69.

