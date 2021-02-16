iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,504 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises 3.3% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.9% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,717 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day moving average is $65.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

