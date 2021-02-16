iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,041 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. 58,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,941. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.03 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

