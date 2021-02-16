iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $70.64 and last traded at $71.10. Approximately 40,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 43,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.61.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.11.

