iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.92

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $224.92 and last traded at $224.77, with a volume of 5802 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.88 and its 200 day moving average is $199.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,666,000 after buying an additional 278,570 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

