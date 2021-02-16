iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.48

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.48 and last traded at $145.30, with a volume of 38366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.35.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.