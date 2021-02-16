iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Hits New 1-Year High at $154.28

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.28 and last traded at $152.95, with a volume of 2594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.96.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

