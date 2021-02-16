iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.94

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $94.94 and last traded at $94.91, with a volume of 219 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.61.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.