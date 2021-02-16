iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 1-Year High at $139.67

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.67 and last traded at $139.67, with a volume of 398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.34.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4,171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.