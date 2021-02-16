iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $60.84

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.84 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.63.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

