iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 2.3% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $11,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,012,000 after purchasing an additional 60,480 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.15. 1,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $106.51.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

