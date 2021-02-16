iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $180.84

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $180.84 and last traded at $180.82, with a volume of 1640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $180.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.51 and a 200 day moving average of $163.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,888,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 221,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,054,000 after buying an additional 14,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

