iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 287.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,194 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.51. 23,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,817. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

