iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 297.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,817. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

