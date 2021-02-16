iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month High at $80.48

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $80.48 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.78.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.