iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $134.85

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $134.85 and last traded at $132.40, with a volume of 169631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $133.54.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.43 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

