iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Hits New 12-Month High at $94.40

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $94.36, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

