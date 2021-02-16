iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Acquired by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $94.37. 11,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,952. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

