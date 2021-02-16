iShares TIPS Bond ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 20,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 3,723% compared to the typical volume of 529 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIP. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,614,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.03. 250,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

