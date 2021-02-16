iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $160.97

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $160.97 and last traded at $160.97, with a volume of 205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.32.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 543,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 301,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 182,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

