iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $350.92 and last traded at $350.69. 6,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 263,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.25.

