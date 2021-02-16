iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.53

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.53 and last traded at $93.53, with a volume of 1889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IYW. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

