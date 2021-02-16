iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 299.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,142 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,604,000 after buying an additional 104,332 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,791,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $93.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.42 and its 200-day moving average is $83.70. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $43.81 and a 1 year high of $93.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

